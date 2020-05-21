Police: 2 dead after gunfire, including 1 shot by police

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people were killed by gunfire on Wednesday at a Manhattan apartment building, with one of them shooting the other and police fatally firing at the shooter, authorities said.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the building on St. Nicholas Terrace shortly before 7 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

The circumstances of the situation and the shootings were unclear.