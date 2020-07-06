Police: 2 dead, 1 arrested, following road-rage incident

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that two men have been killed in an apparent road-rage incident in Spotsylvania County.

The Washington Post reports that the men were fatally shot on July 4th and that an arrest has been made.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were brothers in their late 30s and that the shootings appear ”to be related to a road rage incident."

The names of the victims were not released because relatives had not been notified Sunday night.

The sheriff's office said that Danny Lee Huffman, 48, of Spotsylvania County, was “charged preliminarily” with two counts of malicious wounding and related charges. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney.

The sheriff's office said the victims didn't know Huffman, and exactly what happened remained unclear.

The victims were found in a car in the middle of a roadway. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was the initial caller to 911. He said his arm was cut during a dispute, authorities said.

The area where the incident occurred is west of the county seat of Spotsylvania Courthouse and about 75 miles southwest of Washington.