LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Police say they have arrested two juveniles on suspicion of first degree murder and first degree arson in connection with an Oct. 31 fire in a suburban Denver apartment building that killed a woman and her 10-year-old daughter.

Lakewood police detectives and officers arrested the youths late Sunday, the department said in a Monday news release. The names of those arrested were withheld because of their ages.