Police: 11-year-old arrested after wounding 16-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police arrested an 11-year-old boy after he shot and wounded a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in St. Louis.

Police said the 16-year-old was shot in the leg and the arm during an argument shortly before noon Saturday in the city's Penrose neighborhood. Afterward, the 11-year-old was taken to juvenile detention.

The incident was classified as a domestic assault. Police said the teen was in stable condition.

This year, St Louis has seen a surge of gun violence involving children. More than 100 children have been victims of gun violence in St. Louis this year, including several fatal shootings.