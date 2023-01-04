Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Five boys, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said.

Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center's parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five boys with gunshot wounds and all five were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a briefing at the shopping center. One of the victims died, but the injuries of the other four are not considered life-threatening, Harrison said.