Poland abolishing practically all COVID-19 restrictions March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 7:57 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - A customer inside a bakery wearing a face mask walks to the door, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 26, 2021. Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday March 24, 2022. People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday March 28, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - People gather as bars, clubs and other establishments reopened in Poland after being closed for seven months, in Warsaw, Poland, May 14, 2021. Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday March 24, 2022. People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday March 28, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - People sit at a restaurant after the government lifted some virus restrictions and allowed food establishments to open to 50% of their indoor capacity in Warsaw, Poland, May 28, 2021. Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday March 24, 2022. People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday March 28, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday.
People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them.