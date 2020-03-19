Pleasant Plains adopts marijuana ordinances Licensing regulations and zoning amendments approved

PLEASANT PLAINS TWP. -- The Pleasant Plains Township Board of Trustees recently approved amendments to township ordinances regarding medical and recreational marijuana sales.

At a meeting March 2, the board approved an amendment to repeal the prohibition of medical marijuana dispensaries, along with an amendment to include medical and recreational marijuana facilities in the special land use section of the zoning ordinance.

The amended zoning ordinance states that a facility may only be open to the public between the hours of 9 am and 9 p.m., may not have a walk-up or drive through window, and must remain compatible with the appearance of buildings already in the area.

In addition, it establishes a buffer zone between any marijuana establishments and any educational institution, public park or playground, public swimming pool, library, hospital or other medical facility, licensed child-care center, place of worship or a residentially zoned property.

At a special meeting March 7, the board adopted two new ordinances regulating the licensing of medical and recreational marijuana facilities within the township.

The newly adopted licensing ordinances for medical and recreational marijuana sales state that the "purpose of the ordinance is to establish standards for the licensing" of such establishments, to "promote safe and regulated manufacturing, production, storage, consumption, and sale" of recreational marijuana in order to "protect the health and safety of the residents" of the township by minimizing the unsafe or unregulated production and sale of marijuana.

The licensing ordinances also designate what types and how many facilities will be allowed with in the township boundaries.

The "medical marijuana" licensing ordinance allows for three growers of any class, two processors, three provisioning centers, one secure transport and one safety compliance facility.

The "recreational marijuana" ordinance allows for one designated consumption center, one excess grower, three growers of any class, one micro-business, one processor, three retail facilities, one safety compliance facility, one secure transport and one temporary marijuana event license.

According to the ordinances, the township clerk may assess a non-refundable facility license application fee up to $4,000, plus a $500 annual fee to cover the cost of oversight, administration and enforcement of the licensing regulations. In addition, they may assess a $500 annual license renewal fee.

A temporary event license will be issued for a single event not to exceed seven consecutive days, and is not renewable. The fee for the temporary event license includes a non-refundable application fee up to $5,000 and a non-refundable $500 fee to cover the cost of oversight, administration and enforcement associated with the event.

Pleasant Plains Township voted to allow adult use recreational marijuana sales in October. The planning commission has since been working to update the ordinances regulating those businesses.

Pleasant Plains Township supervisor, Tammy Ghent said at the time that she thought it was what was best for the community.

"The businesses will bring jobs into the community and generate revenue for the township," Ghent said.

Currently, Pure Michigan Solutions owners Audrey and Steve Dominique operate Green Door Baldwin, a medical marijuana dispensary that opened in January.

They plan to open an additional medical dispensary on U.S. 10 later this year and add recreational marijuana sales at some point.

In addition, Green Door plans to establish a grow facility in the area in the next couple of years that will bring additional jobs.

For additional information regarding the township ordinances visit pleasantplainstwp.com, or contact the township clerk, Elizabeth Knight, at (231) 660-4797.