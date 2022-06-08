Plea ends case over 1995 blaze that killed 3 firefighters

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man accused of having set a Pittsburgh blaze that killed three firefighters more than a quarter of a century ago has entered a plea that carries a conviction but spares him further jail time while allowing him to continue to maintain his innocence.
Forty-four-year-old Gregory Brown Jr., who served 20 years of a life sentence before winning a new trial in the 1995 Valentine's Day blaze, appeared in federal court Wednesday to enter an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to plead guilty while maintaining innocence, acknowledging that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.