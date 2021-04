TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio plastic surgeon accused of drugging and sexually abusing more than 20 women and recording the assaults has pleaded guilty to federal charges in one of those cases.

Manish Gupta, 50, of Sylvania, pleaded guilty Monday to single counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and illegally distributing a controlled substance. He faces at least 15 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 25.