Plans call for solar facility at brownfield site

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Plans call for a West Virginia site that was designated as a brownfield to be turned into a solar production facility, officials said.

The Berkeley County Council announced on Thursday that Colorado-based Torch Clean Energy plans to install a $100 million solar electricity production facility at the former Dupont Potomac River Works explosives manufacturing facility, The Journal reported.

“Torch is excited to be working with Berkeley County to develop the Bedington Energy Facility,” Torch Clean Energy President Jon Kilberg said in a statement shared by county officials.

A 100-megawatt solar array is planned on 750 acres of land with very limited potential use, the statement said.

The company hopes to begin construction this year and have the facility operational next year, said Torch local development manager Sam Gulland.