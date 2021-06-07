Pipeline foes gear up for large northern Minnesota protests

Jeff Baenen/AP

SOLWAY, Minn. (AP) — Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s ongoing effort to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are planning large protests in northern Minnesota on Monday as the Canadian-based company gears up for a final construction push.

Organizers say they expect hundreds of people to participate in the “Treaty People Gathering," which they are billing as the largest show of resistance yet to the project. They plan to march to the headwaters of the Mississippi River, one of the water crossings for the pipeline, where they will deliver speeches and participate in organized civil disobedience.