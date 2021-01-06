Pingree: Trump trying to undermine transfer of power

WASHINGTON (AP) — All four members of Maine's congressional delegation were safe after demonstrators stormed the Capitol building to delay Congress from certifying the results of November’s election.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, put the blame squarely on Republican President Donald Trump.

“This unprecedented lawlessness was incited by our outgoing president because he is determined to undermine the peaceful transfer of power,” Pingree said in a statement.

Pingree was outside the Capitol complex, her office said.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King, along with Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, were also in safe locations.

Collins' chief of staff, Steve Abbott, declined to divulge the location of Collins and her staff, but said they're safe despite the chaos.

“They report that it has been as extraordinary as you would imagine and that the television pictures are accurately conveying the scene,” he said.

Trump issued a restrained call for peace well after the melee was underway but did not urge supporters to disperse.