https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Pilot-dies-in-crash-at-Mandan-airport-15339135.php
Pilot dies in crash at Mandan airport
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine why a small plane crashed at Mandan Municipal Airport.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the plane crashed off the runway Saturday afternoon.
Mandan Police Lt. Pete Czapiewski described the plane as a “small personal aircraft.” The pilot was the only person aboard and was killed.
Police said they are working notify the pilot’s family before releasing his name.
