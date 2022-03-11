Pierre Wrap-up: GOP Tension on federal funds, AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers finished the bulk of their legislative session this week, with Gov. Kristi Noem and House Republicans locked in a power struggle over the spending of federal funds as well as an impeachment investigation into the state's attorney general.
Republicans rule the Capitol but were clearly not on the same page this year. Several of their proposals became casualties of the fight, but lawmakers still got some done — including deciding how to spend a massive influx of federal funds, some tweaks to the state’s new medical marijuana laws and weighing in on several high-profile social issues.