Pierre High School cancels classes due to new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — One of South Dakota's largest school high schools has called off classes for Friday and postponed activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Pierre High School Superintendent Kelly Glodt said Thursday there were an estimated 15 cases of the coronavirus among students and 150 students have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

School officials sent an email alert to parents Thursday morning that said the rates of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 has “greatly increased over the past few days.” A special school board meeting has been scheduled Friday to discuss the virus numbers.

The school in South Dakota's capital city has about 850 students.

Glodt said there are no cases confirmed among staff members or students at other schools in the district. All elementary and middle schools are scheduled to operate regularly, he said.

South Dakota health officials confirmed nearly 400 new virus cases Thursday and one additional death. The state ranks second in the country in the number of cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to Wednesday's figures posted by The COVID Tracking Project.