WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city is bringing back its annual Pierogi Fest, a year after the festival built around the popular Polish delicacy was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Pierogi Fest will take place from July 23-25 in Whiting, Indiana, where crowds will once again celebrate pierogis and consume the traditionally potato- and cheese-filled dumplings, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.