Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery
1 of17 A sign that reads in Portuguese "Four years without answers" hangs outside City Council on the fourth anniversary of the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco, a leftist, Black city councilwoman and rising star, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 14, 2022. The motives for Franco's killing remain unclear and the responsible parties are yet to be confirmed. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric flashes a victory sign on his inauguration day after his swearing-in ceremony at Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 A woman with stickers on her face that read in Portuguese: "No income, no housing, no minimum income. Out with Bolsonaro and his gang", takes part in a protest demanding the extension of a moratorium on evictions, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, March 17, 2022. People demand the country's Supreme Court extend a moratorium on evictions imposed during the pandemic that is due to expire at the end of March, potentially affecting tens of thousands of low-income families. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Friends help car owner Luis Daniel Castro, alias Lion, center, raise the lid of his trunk at a mobile party in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 4, 2022. The trunk of Castro's four-door Hyundai Getz has loudspeakers, amplifiers, bass bins and a space solely meant to show off throughout the night by throwing his shirt in there and having the fabric move to the beat of the music. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 A bus passenger does her makeup on a free bus driven by a soldier in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, March 14, 2022. Soldiers are driving buses and providing security on them after the government seized a transportation company and arrested its owner, which operates almost 300 buses, after it raised fares without government approval amid rising costs of fuel. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 A member of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation, EZLN, attends a protest against capitalism and the war in Ukraine, in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Zapatistas are demanding a stop to the war and the end of the capitalism. Isabel Mateos/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 A teachers sets off fireworks during a clash with police that are preventing them from reaching the Education Ministry in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Teachers are demanding higher pay and more staff at public schools. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 A woman dressed in a costume from the television show "The Handmaid's Tale", stands in front of the Congress building to protest against a bill increasing sentences for women who terminate their pregnancies, prohibiting same-sex marriage and banning discussion of sexual diversity in schools, in Guatemala City, Saturday, March 12, 2022. President Alejandro Giammattei has asked lawmakers to pull back the bill known as 5272 or face his veto. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Juan Carlos Rodriguez shows the amputated claw of a rescued sloth in San Antonio, on the outskirt of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Juan Carlos and his wife Haydee have transformed their home into a sloth rescue and rehabilitation center that seeks to care for and release sloths that have suffered electrocutions or accidents. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric waves to his supporters as he arrives to an event in La Pintana neighborhood of Santiago, Chile, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 A worker turns coffee beans that are drying in the sun as the Fire volcano spews ash, at the Santa Barbara farm in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
March 10 – March 17, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Dolores Ochoa in Quito, Ecuador.