Phoenix man kills wife after she reports fight to police

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police believe a man shot and killed his estranged wife and then himself just minutes after officers left her.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says 43-year-old Syeda Sohaly Akter called police Sunday just before 9:30 a.m. to report she was the victim of domestic violence.

Akter told police she and her husband, 52-year-old Abul Ahsan Habib, argued after she told him to move out. Habib fled just before officers arrived.

Thompson says officers spoke with both Akter and her adult son. They told Akter to call if he returns and then left. Her son then also left.

Authorities say a call to 911 from Akter then came in around 9:50 a.m. She was in the process of reporting Habib had returned when the operator heard gunfire.

Officers returned and went inside the home.

They found the couple dead from gunshot wounds. A gun was recovered.

Thompson says the investigation is ongoing.