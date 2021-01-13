https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Phoenix-Fire-Department-2-suffer-burns-in-15866899.php
Phoenix Fire Department: 2 suffer burns in apartment fire
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix fire Department says an apartment fire early Wednesday morning left two people with burn injuries, including a man in extremely critical condition.
Capt. Todd Keller said two people were reportedly trapped inside an apartment but that crews arriving at the scene found the injured man and woman outside.
Cause of the fire was under investigation.
No identities were released.
