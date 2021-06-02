Philadelphia's July 4 to feature concert in different venue

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's annual celebration of the nation's birthday returns this summer with the traditional July 4 free concert in a different venue but concluding as usual with a fireworks display over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Wawa Welcome America on Wednesday announced an expanded 2021 celebration following last year's pandemic-spurred virtual-only festivities, with events beginning this year on June 19 to include the Juneteenth celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States.