Philadelphia moves up date for vaccinating general public

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vaccination appointments in Philadelphia will be open to anyone 16 and older starting April 19, but city health officials are still asking younger healthy adults to wait to schedule appointments.

The city's health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, announced the moved-up date for opening vaccines to the general public Tuesday. Department officials had said in previous updates that they wanted to wait until May 1 because they were worried that younger, tech-savvy Philadelphians would schedule appointments quickly, making it more difficult for those at most risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 to find appointments.