Pharmacy vaccination system experiences some early glitches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Some CVS and Walgreens pharmacy locations in Rhode Island started COVID-19 vaccine distribution over the weekend, but there were some glitches.

Customers in Rhode Island reported issues Sunday during the online registration process, WJAR-TV reported. Some CVS customers said they were prompted to book appointments out of state, even though they’re only eligible for vaccines in Rhode Island.

CVS said it was working to fix the issue.

“We are aware of this scheduling issue and are in the process of resolving it,” CVS said in a statement. “We are committed to following state eligibility requirements for vaccinations and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

For now, only CVS locations in Providence and Johnston are vaccinating eligible Rhode Islanders.

Walgreens said it also resolved glitches in its registration system.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

People visiting Rhode Island from New York, Indiana and Wisconsin are no longer subject to the state’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The state on Monday updated its travel advisory list to remove those three states, meaning visitors or Rhode Islanders returning from those states no longer have to quarantine or provide a negative coronavirus test upon arrival, WPRI-TV reported.

The list now consists of 30 states, with New Hampshire being the only New England state remaining.