Pfizer booster doses now ready for all Hoosiers 16 and up

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 if they received their second dose at least six months ago, the Indiana Department of Health announced Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday approved the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older following the Food and Drug Administration's decision to expand its emergency use authorization to include 16- and 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for use in individuals younger than 18.