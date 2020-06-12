Person who attended Topeka protest tests positive for virus

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A protester who attended a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in downtown Topeka last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, health official say.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County Health Department, the person attended June 1 protests at the city's Law Enforcement Center, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. The department encourages anyone who attended protests that day to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

New data released Friday shows that the state has 11,047 cases, up 2% or 235 from Wednesday. The state health department also said that the number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began rose by three to 243.