Person who accused Virginia priest of sexual abuse recants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A person who accused a retired Catholic priest of child sexual abuse has recanted their allegation, The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Tuesday.

The diocese issued a statement saying that because the person recanted the accusations made against Fr. William Dinga, he has been restored to his previous position and status within the diocese.

The accusations against Dinga focused on 1986, when he served at Norfolk’s Christ the King Catholic Church. Dinga, who was ordained as a priest at the Richmond Diocese in 1975, denied the accusations.

In June, the diocese began an investigation after four former priests were accused of child sexual abuse. At the time, the diocese was unable to know the three men’s response to the child sexual abuse allegations, the diocese said. The former priests were prohibited from public ministry while the accusations were being investigated, the diocese said at the time.