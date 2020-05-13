Person of interest arrested in Missoula shooting

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A person of interest in a Missoula-area shooting that left a man critically injured has been arrested, Missoula County officials said.

Zakai Houck, who also goes by Kai William, was arrested Tuesday in Lake County and was being questioned about his possible role in the shooting Monday evening, said Sheriff T.J. McDermott. Houck, who is in his early 20's, was also being held on an outstanding warrant.

A resident of the Miller Creek area southwest of Missoula found the victim lying in the street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday, said sheriff's office spokesperson Jeannette Smith.

There are no other persons of interest in the shooting, Smith said. Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Authorities were not aware if Houck had an attorney who could comment on his behalf, Smith said Wednesday.