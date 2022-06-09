Police fatally shoot person trying to enter Alabama school

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A person who was trying to get into an Alabama elementary school where a summer program was being held was shot to death by a police officer Thursday morning, authorities said.

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told WBMA-TV that a man went to several doors trying to get into Walnut Park Elementary School, where summer programs run by the city for children were being conducted. When the principal saw what was happening, officials locked down the school, he said.