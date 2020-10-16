Person in custody after officials find 200 animals in home

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have a person in custody after finding more than 200 animals in a West Seattle home and many others dead in an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

KOMO-TV reports the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Animal Shelter found 200 animals inside a home, with many dead animals found in a second home on the property.

Authorities said dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas in the home were moved to the Seattle Animal Shelter for evaluation and care.

Seattle Animal Shelter Director Ann Graves described the scene as one of the “most severe cases of animal neglect and cruelty she has seen in her 20-year career.”

Investigators are working to determine the exact amount of animals found. First degree animal cruelty is a Class C felony punishable by five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.