Person hit by train in western Iowa now at Nebraska hospital

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A person has been hit by a train in western Iowa's Council Bluffs and was taken in critical condition to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, police said.

Council Bluffs police said in a news release that the incident happened late Monday night on the south side of Council Bluffs. First responders called to the area around 10:40 p.m. found a person injured near Union Pacific Railroad tracks and applied pressure to the person’s wounds until an ambulance arrived.

The victim, whose name had not been released by Tuesday morning, was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Police and the railroad continue to investigate.