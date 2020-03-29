Peosta teen loves pageants, being in spotlight

PEOSTA, Iowa (AP) — Rachel March was just 5 years old when her mom signed her up for her first pageant.

Ever since then, she’s been hooked.

“I got to go to lots of them, and I won some of them,” Rachel said.

Rachel, who is 13 and lives in Peosta, has been competing in pageants for seven years, picking up her share of awards along the way. That includes a state-level win last year at the Miss Amazing pageant, which seeks to elevate girls and women who have disabilities.

Rachel has Down syndrome, a condition that causes intellectual disabilities and developmental delays, but she doesn’t limit herself to pageants for people who have special needs. She has competed for several years in the National American Miss pageant system along with typically developing peers.

Last week, people who have the same condition as Rachel were recognized on World Down Syndrome Day. Over the years, competing in pageants has helped Rachel grow her skills, not to mention the accolades earned and friends made along the way.

“She’s just like all the other girls,” her mother, Tammie March, told the Telegraph Herald. “She gets to make some friends, and she ... likes being the center of attention, and she likes being on stage.”

Rachel has taken part in competitions for multiple pageant organizations over the years. She also competed once in a Miss You Can Do It Pageant, which focuses on contestants who have special needs.

“I like doing pageants because I like to win ... I like it because I’m more talented than my mom and dad,” Rachel said, laughing.

She enjoys many aspects of competing in pageants — dancing during the opening number, wearing all the different kinds of dresses and participating in formal wear contests with her dad.

“Me and Dad have to get spruced up — that means dressed up — for the huge thing,” Rachel said.

When she was named state queen in the Iowa Preteen Miss Amazing contest last year, she traveled to Chicago for the national contest.

Being named a pageant queen was her dream, she said.

“I felt so happy when I first won,” Rachel said.

At nationals, she performed a rendition of “I’ve Been Waiting for You” from the film “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

“I was born to sing, and that is definitely true,” Rachel said.

Tammie March said she first entered her daughter in a pageant because Rachel enjoys being on stage. However, participating in pageants has helped Rachel grow in different skills by preparing her for interviews and speeches, March said.

Rachel also enjoys participating in pageants such as Miss Amazing because she gets to participate with other girls who have special needs like she does.

“I know she’s having fun,” March said. “She like to compete.”

March said that though her daughter has Down syndrome, Rachel is a typical teenage girl — she has goals, wants to be included and even sometimes has the attitude you would expect from a teenager.

“(People with Down syndrome) can still learn the same things as everybody else,” March said. “They can learn to do anything. It just takes them a little bit longer sometimes.”

Rachel said she has learned to tell people who are unkind to her because she has Down syndrome to “deal with it.”

“If they’re being mean and they make fun of me because of it, I’ll just tell them to deal with it,” Rachel said.

Rachel said she wants to continue competing in pageants because of all the friends she makes.

She also has another motivation: “To win the queen,” she said.