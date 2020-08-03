Pennsylvania reports no new COVID-19 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials on Monday reported no new deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The state’s death toll stood at 7,209.

The state Department of Health reported 565 new virus infections. More than 114,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Allegheny County reported an increase of 68 cases and Philadelphia reported 71 new cases.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.