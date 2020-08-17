Pence makes unannounced private trip to southern Indiana

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced trip back to Indiana on Monday as he traveled to the site of Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood home.

The former Indiana governor flew into Evansville Regional Airport at midmorning and then traveled by motorcade to the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in nearby Spencer County.

The memorial, which is operated by the National Parks Service, posted a notice to its website that the area including a replica of the Lincoln family’s log cabin would be closed to the public Monday “to provide security and ensure public safety during a filming event.”

Pence waved at a group of about three dozen supporters who gathered along U.S. 41 near the Evansville airport as his motorcade headed out, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The motorcade arrived a short time later at the Lincoln site, WFIE-TV reported.

Lincoln, who was the first Republican elected president, moved with his family at the age of 7 from Kentucky to the southern Indiana site in 1816 and lived there until moving to Illinois in 1830.