Pediatric center helps parents with newborn questions

In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, photo, lactation consultant Sally Wood demonstrates how to calm 5-day-old Samuel McIntosh at the Bella Bambino center at Pediatric Partners of Augusta in Evans, Ga. The pediatric center helps parents with questions regarding their newborns. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) less In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, photo, lactation consultant Sally Wood demonstrates how to calm 5-day-old Samuel McIntosh at the Bella Bambino center at Pediatric Partners of Augusta in Evans, Ga. The ... more Photo: Michael Holahan, AP Photo: Michael Holahan, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Pediatric center helps parents with newborn questions 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — New mom Kiley McIntosh of North Augusta headed home with her first baby, Samuel, after a whirlwind of education at the hospital and with a lot of questions swirling in her head.

“We learned it, but at the same time it was, wait, what do I do again?” she said.

Fortunately, she was in the right place to ask those questions.

McIntosh, her husband, Gage, and a squalling 5-day-old Samuel were in the Bella Bambino center at Pediatric Partners of Augusta in Evans, getting tips on calming the new baby and proper instruction about breastfeeding. The new service aims to catch parents days after leaving the hospital to help with any problems that might suddenly arise, said Sally Wood, a veteran lactation consultant at the center.

Hospitals do a lot of education with parents before they leave, but it is hard for new moms to absorb it all under the circumstances, Wood said.

“Mama is sleep-deprived, she just had a baby, her hormones are going,” she said. “They can’t remember everything.”

But often that follow-up appointment could be weeks away and there are issues in the meantime, some of which could be life-threatening, said family nurse practitioner Lauren Nates. That is especially true for mothers who had high blood pressure before pregnancy or preeclampsia during it, she said.

Nates checks for heart problems or issues such as blood clots, “things that are going to be imminently dangerous in that first period we are talking about,” she said. “I think we’ve definitely caught some things.”

The symptoms can be nonspecific, such as an ongoing headache that could signal blood pressure problems, or changes in thinking that could be postpartum depression, Nates said.

“I like to talk to moms about it when they come a few days after so we can go ahead and put that on their radars, that they’re aware of the symptoms, so that later on they’re not alarmed, they’re not scared, so they know when to go to their (obstetrician) and say that something is not right,” she said.

“And that it’s normal,” Wood said. “That it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Moms will say, ‘Why do I feel like this? I have a new baby. Something is wrong with me, I am not going to tell anybody. I should be happy.’”

Problems with breastfeeding are also common even though many first-time mothers assume it should just happen automatically, Wood said.

“I tell moms two things,” she said. “One is breastfeeding is natural but it doesn’t come naturally. It’s learned. The second thing I tell them is it will be one of the most frustrating things you learn how to do. That is because you’ve never done it, your baby has never done it, you can’t talk to each other and you’re having to learn it together.”

McIntosh said she felt that way when she was first breastfeeding Samuel.

“I’m supposed to just get it,” she said. Even though nurses at the hospital told her Samuel was a good baby and that he latched right away, “I didn’t know if he was on there (correctly), if he was getting enough,” McIntosh said.

A visit to the center reassured her that Samuel was feeding well.

“They told us they could hear him swallow,” McIntosh said. “He’s chugging.”

“He got a whole lot,” Wood said.

These questions can come even with experienced mothers who have breastfed before, Wood said. Brittany Thompson of Augusta found that out as she began to feed her new son, Colin, and noticed he was not like his 2-year-old brother, Tripp.

“Every baby is different,” she said. But Wood was able to help with “just some tips on differences,” Thompson said, ”‘This might work better with him.’ A lot of it is just a refresher. We didn’t have this option the first time around. That would have been really helpful.”

“The first time, we definitely learned as we went along,” said her husband, Michael. “We would have liked to have had this for the first one.”

It’s also reassuring that they can reach out again if needed, Brittany Thompson said.

“It’s nice to have a resource we can call back on if we have questions,” she said.