Pedestrian struck, killed by Maryland police cruiser

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland police officer on patrol struck and killed a man in a roadway on Monday.

The Prince Georges Police Department says on its Twitter page that one of its officers was heading westbound on University Boulevard in the Langley Park area around 9 p.m. on Monday when he hit a man who was in the roadway.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators haven’t determined whether the man was crossing the road at the time he was hit, and police haven’t released the man’s identity.

The reasons were under investigation, they said.