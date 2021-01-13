Pedestrian struck and killed in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police in Bismarck are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck while crossing a street.

The 62-year-old man was hit shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday by a 22-year-old driver who was making a turn onto the street where the victim was walking, according to officials.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

The case remains under investigation.