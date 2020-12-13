Pedestrian dies after being hit by big rig on Nevada highway

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a semi-truck northwest of the Las Vegas Valley near Pahrump, authorities said Sunday.

Nye County Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the scene about 7 p.m. Saturday on State Route 95.

They said it remains unclear why the person was on the highway before getting struck.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.