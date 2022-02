ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A church pastor and former elementary school teacher from Las Vegas has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a warrant accusing him of sex crimes involving children.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was arrested Saturday after a tip from a woman who said he was staying with her relative. He was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center pending an extradition hearing and his transfer in custody to Nevada.