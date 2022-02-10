Skip to main content
Pastor's Pen: The morning after

Pastor Ron Witbeck
I think that we have all had mornings after experiences, upon waking up we may wonder why did we say that, or why did we do that or why didn’t we respond in a Christian manner, sometimes leaving us with the feelings of regret or unable to forgive ourselves. We may find ourselves struggling with feelings of guilt for the pain we may have caused others, sometimes those closest to us, our loved ones!    

Then there might be an occasion when we have been the one on the receiving end of someone else’s outburst, or slander causing us to question our own character.  At some point this could leave us with the feeling of needing to get even, pay back time.

If we find ourselves dealing with either, let’s look to Apostle Paul writing found in Ephesians 4:26-27.

“In your anger do not sin”: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.”

If allowed, the devil can keep these events fresh in our minds; he is always trying to steal our peace, maybe making us feel unworthy of the saving Grace of Jesus.

We know this to be true, Jesus tells of this in the Book of John 10:10.

“The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they (we) may have life, and that they (we) may have it more abundantly.”

Let’s free ourselves and others from ‘The Morning After’ turmoils that unforgiveness can cause. Let’s be like Jesus, while hanging on the cross being put to death said, “Father forgive them; for they know not what they do” — what an act of love!

Instead of being led by the flesh, submit to the power of the Holy Spirit who will guide us, becoming accountable for our words, in those moments of despair or anger. Then thanking God that our words will be seasoned with love. Avoiding those chances of a ‘morning after’ that can cause separation from others, setting us free to love and be loved!  Jesus has set us free!

