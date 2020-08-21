Parties lead to hearings for 6 West Virginia Univ. students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Six West Virginia University students have been identified as part of an investigation into off-campus parties that were held in violation of school health and safety policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The students face discipline hearings before the Office of Student Conduct, the university said in a news release. The hearings could lead to sanctions that include probation, suspension or expulsion.

“Students who think not wearing a mask one day or going to one party won’t make a difference, I can assure you that one decision can and will affect each of us,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a statement.

At least 107 West Virginia University students, faculty and staff have tested positive for the virus among about 19,300 tests given. Students must take the test before starting classes on campus.

In-person classes start Aug. 26 for freshmen, graduate and some professional students, while upperclassmen will start classwork online.

___

