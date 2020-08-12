Part of southeast Reno parkway closed after crane crash

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A large construction crane struck a light pole in southeast Reno, shutting down the southbound lanes of the Veterans Parkway at Steamboat Parkway.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday

A Reno police officer told the Reno Gazette Journal the driver of the crane forgot to lower the crane and accidentally drove into a street light pole.

An investigation is under way.