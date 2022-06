WEBBER TWP. — Those who use Merrillville Road in the Webber Township will soon have a smoother stretch from U.S. 10 to 44th Street.

Webber Township is partnering with the Lake County Road Commission to improve this stretch of road.

Currently, the road commission is doing prep work to get the road ready to chip seal or apply asphalt, Webber Township Supervisor Ernie Wogatzke said.

"At a budget workshop, we discussed fixing more roads in the township," Wogatzke said. "We are looking to use some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for this, as well as Metro funds, and apply to the county for money to fix roads."

Wogatzke said some of the township roads have waited about 60 years to be improved.

"When I was a child, the township had some of these roads scheduled to be paved, and I'm not sure if the budget was too tight, but these plans were lost to time. In recent years, we were able to improve Astor from 32nd to M-37, Whalen Lake Road and now Merrillville. This isn't a big section, but we are making progress."

Wogatzke said other roads are being looked at where the township population is growing. Trustee Dan Cousar will be working with the road commission to identify funds for projects, he added.

The township is picking up on other projects as well, Wogatzke added, mentioning about 500 tires were collected during the township's tire project, and six to eight 40-yard-trash cans were filled during the large-item pickup.