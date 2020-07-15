Parson tries to reassure as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson sought to reassure Missourians about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday as cases continued to swell.

“WE ARE NOT DEFENSELESS AGAINST COVID-19," Parson, a Republican, said in a tweet, one day after the state set another record for new cases. “We are much better prepared now to deal with the virus than we were in March. We know more about the virus. We know how to box-in outbreaks. We have accelerated testing and our health care system is stable."

The 936 confirmed new cases that were reported Tuesday shattered Missouri’s previous one-day high. The old record of 795 was set on July 9. All told, 28,826 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, and 1,093 deaths, including 10 announced Tuesday.

As numbers rise, schools are making decisions about what classes will look like in the fall.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District board said in an email sent to families that it is “strongly considering” not opening school buildings. Online learning would continue at least through October 21, the end of the first quarter, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.