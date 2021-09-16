Parliamentary election unlikely to change Russia's politics JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 2:43 a.m.
1 of18 FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2021, file photo, people sit at a bus stop decorated with posters ahead of the election to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, and the local legislature in St. Petersburg, Russia. There will be three days of voting this weekend, ending on Sunday, Sept. 19, for the new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the United Russia party with the sign of the party in the background in Moscow, Russia. Russia is holding three days of voting for a new parliament, or State Duma, that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. There’s no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to Putin, will lose its dominance. (Mikhail Voskresensky/Sputnik, Kremlin/Pool Photo via AP, File) Mikhail Voskresensky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the United Russia party congress with the words "United" in the background in Moscow, Russia. Russia is holding three days of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. There’s no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (Grigory Sysoev/Sputnik, Kremlin/Pool Photo via AP, File) Grigory Sysoyev/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Russia is holding three days of voting and there's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. The main question is whether the party will retain its two-thirds majority that allows it to amend the constitution. Another question is whether the Smart Voting strategy devised by Navalny will prove viable against United Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, municipal workers paint over an image of Russia's imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny with the words reading "Hero of our time" in St. Petersburg, Russia. Russia is holding three days of voting and there's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. The main question is whether the party will retain its two-thirds majority that allows it to amend the constitution. Another question is whether the Smart Voting strategy devised by Navalny will prove viable against United Russia. Valentin Egorshin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2021, file photo, Russian police detain an opposition activist with a poster reading Smart Voting during an anti-vaccination protest in the center of Moscow, Russia. Russia is holding three days of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. It will test if the Smart Voting strategy devised by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny will prove viable against United Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov, center, visits the historic Aurora cruiser, a symbol of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, during a campaign stop in St. Petersburg, Russia, ahead of the election for the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Russia is holding three days of voting that ends on Sunday, Sept. 19, for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. The Carnegie Moscow Center's prognosis suggests that most of the seats lost by United Russia would be picked up by the Communist Party, the second-largest parliamentary faction. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov, center in red, and other party activists march along a street in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, during a campaign event ahead of the election for the State Duma, the lower house of parliament. Russia is holding three days of voting, ending on Sunday, Sept. 19, for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. The Carnegie Moscow Center's prognosis suggests that most of the seats lost by United Russia would be picked up by the Communist Party, the second-largest parliamentary faction. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 People walk past an election poster in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, ahead of the upcoming election for the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. The poster, from left, shows Denis Protsenko, head of the educational foundation "Talent and Success"; Yelena Shmeleva; Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu; children's rights ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova; and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, candidates of the pro-Kremlin United Russia Party during the campaign. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 People walk past a campaign stand in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for Andrei Pivovarov, an opposition activist who was jailed earlier this year but is allowed to run in the upcoming election for the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. Russia is holding three days of voting, ending Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Boris Vishnevsky of the Yabloko party who is running for both the State Duma and the regional legislature in St. Petersburg, Russia, speakes to journalists on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Vishnevsky discovered that there are two other men running in both races under the same name as him. One of his opponents is from the ruling United Russia party, according to the newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Ivan Petrov/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 An election billboard of the United Russia party calling for a vote is displayed in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Russia is holding three days of voting this weekend for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. Alexander Khitrov/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
MOSCOW (AP) — After a few weeks of desultory campaigning but months of relentless official moves to shut down significant opposition, Russia is holding three days of voting this weekend in a parliamentary election that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion.
There’s no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance of the State Duma, the elected lower house of parliament. The main questions to be answered are whether the party will retain its current two-thirds majority that allows it to amend the constitution; whether anemic turnout will dull the party’s prestige; and whether imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Smart Voting initiative proves to be a viable strategy against it.