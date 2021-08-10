Parents of girl killed in Atlanta see hope in investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed near the site where Rayshard Brooks had been shot several weeks earlier said Tuesday they're encouraged by the progress of the investigation after meeting with the district attorney whose office will prosecute the case.
Secoriea Turner was slain July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother's friend, near the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer on June 12.