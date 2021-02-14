Parent Child Center of Rutland County gets $1.2 million

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Parent Child Center of Rutland County is getting $1.2 million in government grants and loans that will allow it to improve its facilities and boost its services.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development will go toward the completion of the Chaplin Campus 2Gen Whole Family Education Center, said Mary Feldman, the center's executive director.

People will be able to better use the center to access food, services, education, child care and each other, she told the Rutland Herald.

“So this dynamic community infrastructure is going to offer space where people can come together to create social capital and have their own agency in their lives, so this is very exciting,” she said.

The center is getting about $834,000 in a USDA loan, $388,000 as part of a USDA grant, while the Agency of Commerce and Community Development supplied $299,999.