Panel selects 6 to interview for RI Supreme Court opening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state’s Judicial Nominating Committee has selected six candidates to be interviewed for a second opening on the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

The candidates would take the seat vacated by Supreme Court Justice Francis Flaherty, who announced he would retire at the end of the year, the Providence Journal reported.

The list of candidates includes Family Court Judge Laureen D’Ambra; Superior Court Judges Melissa Long, Joseph Montalbano and Kristin Rodgers; Sen. Erin Lynch Prata, the chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee; and attorney John Roberts.

Flaherty is the second justice to retire this year. Justice Gilbert Indeglia stepped down in June.

Long, Montalbano, Rodgers, Lynch Prata and Roberts were also finalists for Indeglia’s seat.