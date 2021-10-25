Panel OKs data for drawing Assembly, Congress district maps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines gave its approval on Monday to adjusted and validated census-based data they will use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months.
“Even though we have 90 days to develop a preliminary plan under the provisions of the state constitution, we’re all hopeful that we can get it done much sooner than that. That will be our goal,” said former University of Pittsburgh chancellor Mark Nordenberg, who chairs the Legislative Reapportionment Commission.