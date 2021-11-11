Palestinians: Israeli NSO spyware found on officials' phones

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it has detected spyware developed by the Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group on the phones of three senior officials and accused Israel of using the military-grade Pegasus software to eavesdrop on them.
The Palestinian accusations against NSO came as the embattled Israeli firm acknowledged that it had called off the appointment of its incoming chief executive in the wake of U.S. accusations that its spyware has been used by repressive governments around the world.