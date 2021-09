PhilL Magakoe/AP

PARIS (AP) — Monaco’s Princess Charlene is in “reassuring” condition after being suddenly hospitalized with complications from a serious sinus infection, the principality’s palace said Friday.

Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who has been on an extended stay in her home country of South Africa, suffered an unspecified “malaise” overnight Wednesday, the palace said. Earlier, palace officials said she was in stable condition.