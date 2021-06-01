Pakistani journalist summoned on allegation he defamed army MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 4:20 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Friday, May 28, 2021, file photo, Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor, center, who was beaten and injured by three unidentified men in an attack, speaks during a demonstration called by journalists union to condemn the attack on journalists, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Toor said Tuesday, June 1, 2021, he had been summoned by authorities to answer allegations he defamed a key national institution, a term often used for the military. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Mir was taken off air as the host of his popular talk show by Pakistan's Geo News TV because of an anti-army speech at a rally Friday. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Mir was taken off air as the host of his popular talk show by Pakistan's Geo News TV because of an anti-army speech at a rally Friday. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Hina Jilani, the head of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, gives a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Jilani denounced the assault on Asad Ali Toor, the removal of Hamid Mir as a host of his TV show, and other attacks on journalists. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Hina Jilani, the head of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, gives a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Jilani denounced the assault on Asad Ali Toor, the removal of Hamid Mir as a host of his TV show, and other attacks on journalists. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani journalist recently beaten by unidentified men in his apartment said Tuesday he was summoned by authorities to answer allegations he defamed a key national institution, a term often used for the military.
Asad Ali Toor, who works for the Aaj News Pakistani TV channel, said he was consulting his lawyer to decide whether to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency on June 4.